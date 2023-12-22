Friday's contest between the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-5) at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 64-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Monmouth, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

Last time out, the Hawks won on Monday 68-47 against Lafayette.

The Hawks are coming off of a 68-47 victory over Lafayette in their last game on Monday. The Greyhounds are coming off of a 65-35 loss to Toledo in their most recent outing on Sunday. In the victory, Kaci Donovan paced the Hawks with 17 points. Lex Therien's team-high 16 points paced the Greyhounds in the losing effort.

Monmouth vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

Monmouth vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 64, Loyola (MD) 51

Top 25 Predictions

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

The Hawks defeated the No. 113-ranked (according to our computer rankings) St. John's Red Storm, 74-69, on November 10, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Hawks have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Monmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 113) on November 10

72-60 on the road over American (No. 303) on December 6

74-62 at home over UMass (No. 308) on November 19

68-47 on the road over Lafayette (No. 309) on December 11

62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 332) on December 2

Loyola (MD) Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Greyhounds took down the Binghamton Bearcats at home on November 12 by a score of 77-73.

Loyola (MD) 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 315) on November 12

63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 327) on December 2

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 340) on November 15

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 22

Monmouth Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 42.9 FG%

5.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 42.9 FG% Donovan: 13.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

13.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Taisha Exanor: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Ariana Vanderhoop: 11.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

11.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Jaye Haynes: 6.9 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Therien: 16.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

16.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Ava Therien: 7.6 PTS, 46.3 FG%

7.6 PTS, 46.3 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 9.9 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

9.9 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61) Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 22.7 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

4.9 PTS, 22.7 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Amandine Amorich: 3.0 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.0 points per game to rank 264th in college basketball and are giving up 56.8 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball.

The Hawks are posting 64.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 58.6 points per contest.

Monmouth is allowing 62.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.9 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (52.4).

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds put up 52.2 points per game (344th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (99th in college basketball). They have a -66 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

At home the Greyhounds are putting up 59.6 points per game, 16.6 more than they are averaging away (43.0).

At home Loyola (MD) is giving up 55.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than it is away (64.5).

