Mitchell County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Mitchell County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mitchell County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osage High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Rockford, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.