The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 328th.

The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).

When Illinois totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.

The Tigers put up 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.2).

Missouri is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (70).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.

In home games, Illinois drained 1.5 more threes per game (8) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.3.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).

Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center 12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center 12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center 1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule