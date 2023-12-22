Harrison County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Mondamin, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.