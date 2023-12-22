The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (9-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN+

Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

The Lobos' 64.9 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

New Mexico has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

Gonzaga is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 59.3 the Lobos allow.

Gonzaga has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 59.3 points.

When New Mexico gives up fewer than 82.1 points, it is 9-3.

The Bulldogs shoot 48.7% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Lobos concede defensively.

The Lobos' 37.6 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Gonzaga Leaders

Charlotte Kohl: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 54.2 FG% Paula Reus: 12.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

12.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Nyah Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

12.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Viane Cumber: 11.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

New Mexico Leaders

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Rice W 80-72 Tudor Fieldhouse 12/17/2023 South Dakota State W 83-58 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/20/2023 Arizona W 81-69 Footprint Center 12/22/2023 New Mexico - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/4/2024 @ Portland - Chiles Center 1/11/2024 Santa Clara - McCarthey Athletic Center

New Mexico Schedule