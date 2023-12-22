The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (9-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

  • The Lobos' 64.9 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • New Mexico has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.
  • Gonzaga is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 59.3 the Lobos allow.
  • Gonzaga has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 59.3 points.
  • When New Mexico gives up fewer than 82.1 points, it is 9-3.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 48.7% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Lobos concede defensively.
  • The Lobos' 37.6 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Gonzaga Leaders

  • Charlotte Kohl: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%
  • Paula Reus: 12.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)
  • Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Nyah Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Viane Cumber: 11.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

New Mexico Leaders

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Rice W 80-72 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 South Dakota State W 83-58 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Arizona W 81-69 Footprint Center
12/22/2023 New Mexico - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Portland - Chiles Center
1/11/2024 Santa Clara - McCarthey Athletic Center

New Mexico Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Southern Utah L 58-40 The Pit
12/10/2023 Hampton W 68-55 The Pit
12/17/2023 Western New Mexico W 71-47 The Pit
12/22/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 Boise State - The Pit

