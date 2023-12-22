How to Watch the Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (9-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison
- The Lobos' 64.9 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- New Mexico has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.
- Gonzaga is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 59.3 the Lobos allow.
- Gonzaga has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 59.3 points.
- When New Mexico gives up fewer than 82.1 points, it is 9-3.
- The Bulldogs shoot 48.7% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Lobos concede defensively.
- The Lobos' 37.6 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Gonzaga Leaders
- Charlotte Kohl: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%
- Paula Reus: 12.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)
- Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Nyah Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Viane Cumber: 11.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)
New Mexico Leaders
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Rice
|W 80-72
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-58
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|W 81-69
|Footprint Center
|12/22/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|1/11/2024
|Santa Clara
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Southern Utah
|L 58-40
|The Pit
|12/10/2023
|Hampton
|W 68-55
|The Pit
|12/17/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 71-47
|The Pit
|12/22/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Boise State
|-
|The Pit
