Gonzaga vs. New Mexico December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (7-3) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Yvonne Ejim: 20.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kayleigh Truong: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylynne Truong: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eliza Hollingsworth: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brynna Maxwell: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Charlotte Kohl: 9.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paula Reus: 11.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.