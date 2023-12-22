The New Mexico Lobos (7-3) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.

Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Game Information

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Yvonne Ejim: 20.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kayleigh Truong: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaylynne Truong: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Eliza Hollingsworth: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brynna Maxwell: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Charlotte Kohl: 9.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paula Reus: 11.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nyah Wilson: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

