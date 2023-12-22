Friday's contest between the No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2) and the New Mexico Lobos (9-3) at McCarthey Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-55 and heavily favors Gonzaga to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 81-69 win over Arizona in their last outing on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent game 81-69 against Arizona on Wednesday. In their last matchup on Sunday, the Lobos secured a 71-47 victory against Western New Mexico. In the Bulldogs' win, Yvonne Ejim led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding seven rebounds and zero assists). Paula Reus' team-leading 15 points paced the Lobos in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gonzaga vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 83, New Mexico 55

Top 25 Predictions

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 96-78 victory against the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal on December 3.

The Bulldogs have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).

Gonzaga has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

The Bulldogs have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga 2023-24 Best Wins

96-78 at home over Stanford (No. 9/AP Poll) on December 3

68-58 over Alabama (No. 26) on November 25

78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 40) on December 7

81-69 over Arizona (No. 42) on December 20

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 73) on November 12

New Mexico Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lobos defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 67-52 on December 2.

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

New Mexico has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

New Mexico 2023-24 Best Wins

67-52 at home over New Mexico State (No. 158) on December 2

75-74 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 245) on November 15

64-55 at home over Tarleton State (No. 252) on November 12

57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 286) on November 9

81-78 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 303) on November 28

Gonzaga Leaders

Ejim: 20.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 64.6 FG%

20.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 64.6 FG% Kayleigh Truong: 13.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (34-for-86)

13.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (34-for-86) Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Kaylynne Truong: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

11.1 PTS, 6.2 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Brynna Maxwell: 13.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (37-for-94)

New Mexico Leaders

Charlotte Kohl: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 54.2 FG% Reus: 12.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

12.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Nyah Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

12.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Viane Cumber: 11.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per outing (266th in college basketball). They have a +188 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are posting 86.6 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging in away games (79.0).

Gonzaga surrenders 65.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.8 away from home.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, and are allowing 59.3 per outing to rank 96th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.