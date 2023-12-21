Wild vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are riding a three-game road winning streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-4).
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wild a 67.7% chance to win.
- Minnesota's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 17 times.
Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|90 (23rd)
|Goals
|84 (28th)
|96 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|103 (21st)
|17 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (19th)
|30 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over four times.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the past 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Wild's three average goals per game add up to 90 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild are ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 96 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -6 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.