The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are riding a three-game road winning streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-4).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wild a 67.7% chance to win.

Minnesota's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 17 times.

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs. Canadiens Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 90 (23rd) Goals 84 (28th) 96 (15th) Goals Allowed 103 (21st) 17 (23rd) Power Play Goals 20 (19th) 30 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over four times.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the past 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Wild's three average goals per game add up to 90 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild are ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 96 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -6 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.