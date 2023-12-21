Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Lettieri has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Lettieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
