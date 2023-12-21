Thursday's contest that pits the No. 11 Utah Utes (9-2) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at Jon M. Huntsman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-52 in favor of Utah, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Utes won on Saturday 96-60 against Southern Utah.

Alissa Pili recorded 20 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Utes. Daryn Hickok scored a team-best 11 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

Utah vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 85, Weber State 52

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Schedule Analysis

The Utes picked up their best win of the season on December 7 by securing a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 59-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 59) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 85) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 167) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 209) on December 16

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 6

Weber State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on December 9.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Weber State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Weber State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-67 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 180) on December 9

57-55 at home over Nevada (No. 206) on December 6

Utah Leaders

Pili: 24.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 70.6 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (24-for-42)

24.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 70.6 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (24-for-42) Ines Vieira: 7.4 PTS, 7.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

7.4 PTS, 7.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

9.1 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kennady McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

Weber State Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG% Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes average 93.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 58.0 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +393 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.7 points per game.

The Utes are scoring 99.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (87.0).

In 2023-24, Utah is giving up 47.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.3.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 56.6 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (209th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

