Utah vs. Weber State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest that pits the No. 11 Utah Utes (9-2) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at Jon M. Huntsman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-52 in favor of Utah, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.
Their last time out, the Utes won on Saturday 96-60 against Southern Utah.
The Utes are coming off of a 96-60 win against Southern Utah in their most recent game on Saturday. The Wildcats' most recent contest was a 70-58 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Alissa Pili recorded 20 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Utes. Daryn Hickok scored a team-best 11 points for the Wildcats in the loss.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Utah vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Utah vs. Weber State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 85, Weber State 52
Top 25 Predictions
Utah Schedule Analysis
- The Utes picked up their best win of the season on December 7 by securing a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 59-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Utah 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 59) on December 7
- 87-68 at home over BYU (No. 85) on December 2
- 117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 167) on November 19
- 96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 209) on December 16
- 104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 6
Weber State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on December 9.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Weber State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.
Weber State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-67 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 180) on December 9
- 57-55 at home over Nevada (No. 206) on December 6
Utah Leaders
- Pili: 24.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 70.6 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (24-for-42)
- Ines Vieira: 7.4 PTS, 7.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)
- Jenna Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Kennady McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
Weber State Leaders
- Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%
- Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
Utah Performance Insights
- The Utes average 93.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 58.0 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +393 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.7 points per game.
- The Utes are scoring 99.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (87.0).
- In 2023-24, Utah is giving up 47.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.3.
Weber State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats put up 56.6 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (209th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.