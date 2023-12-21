Thursday's contest that pits the No. 11 Utah Utes (9-2) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at Jon M. Huntsman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-52 in favor of Utah, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Utes won on Saturday 96-60 against Southern Utah.

The Utes are coming off of a 96-60 win against Southern Utah in their most recent game on Saturday. The Wildcats' most recent contest was a 70-58 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Alissa Pili recorded 20 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Utes. Daryn Hickok scored a team-best 11 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

Utah vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah vs. Weber State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Utah 85, Weber State 52

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Schedule Analysis

  • The Utes picked up their best win of the season on December 7 by securing a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 59-ranked team in our computer rankings.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
  • The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 59) on December 7
  • 87-68 at home over BYU (No. 85) on December 2
  • 117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 167) on November 19
  • 96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 209) on December 16
  • 104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 6

Weber State Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on December 9.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Weber State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Weber State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 77-67 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 180) on December 9
  • 57-55 at home over Nevada (No. 206) on December 6

Utah Leaders

  • Pili: 24.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 70.6 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (24-for-42)
  • Ines Vieira: 7.4 PTS, 7.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)
  • Jenna Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Kennady McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

Weber State Leaders

  • Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%
  • Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
  • Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

Utah Performance Insights

  • The Utes average 93.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 58.0 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +393 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.7 points per game.
  • The Utes are scoring 99.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (87.0).
  • In 2023-24, Utah is giving up 47.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.3.

Weber State Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats put up 56.6 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (209th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

