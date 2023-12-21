The Utah Utes (9-2) take on the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Utah vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (56.6) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (58.0).
  • When it scores more than 58.0 points, Weber State is 2-1.
  • Utah is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.
  • The Utes put up 93.7 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 65.1 the Wildcats allow.
  • Utah is 9-2 when scoring more than 65.1 points.
  • When Weber State gives up fewer than 93.7 points, it is 3-8.
  • The Utes are making 54.0% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (44.9%).

Utah Leaders

  • Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Daryn Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%
  • Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
  • Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

Weber State Leaders

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 South Carolina L 78-69 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 @ Southern Utah W 96-60 America First Event Center
12/21/2023 Weber State - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/30/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Weber State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech W 77-67 Burns Arena
12/12/2023 Westminster (UT) W 61-47 Dee Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Air Force L 70-58 Clune Arena
12/21/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/29/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
12/31/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena

