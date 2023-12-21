How to Watch the Utah vs. Weber State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Utes (9-2) take on the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (56.6) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (58.0).
- When it scores more than 58.0 points, Weber State is 2-1.
- Utah is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.
- The Utes put up 93.7 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 65.1 the Wildcats allow.
- Utah is 9-2 when scoring more than 65.1 points.
- When Weber State gives up fewer than 93.7 points, it is 3-8.
- The Utes are making 54.0% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (44.9%).
Utah Leaders
- Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Daryn Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%
- Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
Weber State Leaders
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 74-48
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 96-60
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 77-67
|Burns Arena
|12/12/2023
|Westminster (UT)
|W 61-47
|Dee Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 70-58
|Clune Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
