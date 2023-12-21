The Utah Utes (9-2) take on the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN+

Utah vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (56.6) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (58.0).

When it scores more than 58.0 points, Weber State is 2-1.

Utah is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.

The Utes put up 93.7 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 65.1 the Wildcats allow.

Utah is 9-2 when scoring more than 65.1 points.

When Weber State gives up fewer than 93.7 points, it is 3-8.

The Utes are making 54.0% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (44.9%).

Utah Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Daryn Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG% Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/10/2023 South Carolina L 78-69 Mohegan Sun Arena 12/16/2023 @ Southern Utah W 96-60 America First Event Center 12/21/2023 Weber State - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/30/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Weber State Schedule