The Utah Utes (7-1) play the Weber State Wildcats (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Utah vs. Weber State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Alissa Pili: 22.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ines Vieira: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jenna Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Reese Ross: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Jadyn Matthews: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daryn Hickok: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kendra Parra: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Laura Taylor: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.