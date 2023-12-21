The Utah Utes (7-1) play the Weber State Wildcats (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Utah vs. Weber State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Utah Players to Watch

Alissa Pili: 22.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

22.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Ines Vieira: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jenna Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Reese Ross: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Daryn Hickok: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kendra Parra: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Laura Taylor: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

