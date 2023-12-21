Utah vs. Weber State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (7-1) play the Weber State Wildcats (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Utah vs. Weber State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 22.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reese Ross: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Weber State Players to Watch
- Jadyn Matthews: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daryn Hickok: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendra Parra: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Laura Taylor: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.