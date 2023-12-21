How to Watch the UCSD vs. Montana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montana Grizzlies (5-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the UCSD Tritons (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion, airing at 5:00 PM ET.
UCSD Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSD vs. Montana Scoring Comparison
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 62.6 the Tritons give up.
- Montana has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
- UCSD is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.
- The Tritons average 65.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Grizzlies allow.
- UCSD has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Montana is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Tritons are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Grizzlies concede to opponents (43.2%).
- The Grizzlies make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCSD Leaders
- Izzy Forsyth: 11.3 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Sumayah Sugapong: 14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Katie Springs: 2.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%
- Parker Montgomery: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Denali Pinto: 10.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
Montana Leaders
UCSD Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 71-52
|Save Mart Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 81-38
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|Boise State
|W 62-56
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Montana
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|UCSB
|-
|LionTree Arena
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colorado State
|L 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|W 67-65
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 72-52
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/31/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
