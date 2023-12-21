The Montana Grizzlies (5-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the UCSD Tritons (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

UCSD Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

UCSD vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Grizzlies put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 62.6 the Tritons give up.

Montana has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

UCSD is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.

The Tritons average 65.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Grizzlies allow.

UCSD has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Montana is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Tritons are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Grizzlies concede to opponents (43.2%).

The Grizzlies make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCSD Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 11.3 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

11.3 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Sumayah Sugapong: 14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Katie Springs: 2.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%

2.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG% Parker Montgomery: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Denali Pinto: 10.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

Montana Leaders

UCSD Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Fresno State L 71-52 Save Mart Center 12/7/2023 @ Arizona L 81-38 McKale Center 12/20/2023 Boise State W 62-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/21/2023 Montana - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/28/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center 1/4/2024 UCSB - LionTree Arena

Montana Schedule