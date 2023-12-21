The Montana Grizzlies (5-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the UCSD Tritons (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

UCSD Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSD vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 62.6 the Tritons give up.
  • Montana has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • UCSD is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.
  • The Tritons average 65.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Grizzlies allow.
  • UCSD has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • Montana is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Tritons are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Grizzlies concede to opponents (43.2%).
  • The Grizzlies make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCSD Leaders

  • Izzy Forsyth: 11.3 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Sumayah Sugapong: 14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Katie Springs: 2.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%
  • Parker Montgomery: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Denali Pinto: 10.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

Montana Leaders

UCSD Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Fresno State L 71-52 Save Mart Center
12/7/2023 @ Arizona L 81-38 McKale Center
12/20/2023 Boise State W 62-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 Montana - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/28/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center
1/4/2024 UCSB - LionTree Arena

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Colorado State L 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
12/16/2023 @ Cal Poly W 67-65 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/20/2023 @ San Diego W 72-52 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 UCSD - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 Weber State - Dahlberg Arena
12/31/2023 Idaho State - Dahlberg Arena

