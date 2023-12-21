UCSD vs. Montana December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UCSD Tritons (3-6) will face the Montana Grizzlies (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UCSD vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
UCSD Players to Watch
- Izzy Forsyth: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sumayah Sugapong: 14.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parker Montgomery: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Denali Pinto: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Dani Bartsch: 7.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Carmen Gfeller: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- MJ Bruno: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Macey Huard: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
