The UCSD Tritons (3-6) will face the Montana Grizzlies (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UCSD vs. Montana Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

UCSD Players to Watch

Izzy Forsyth: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

2.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Sumayah Sugapong: 14.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Parker Montgomery: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Denali Pinto: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Dani Bartsch: 7.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Carmen Gfeller: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK MJ Bruno: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Macey Huard: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

