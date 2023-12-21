The UCSD Tritons (3-6) will face the Montana Grizzlies (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UCSD vs. Montana Game Information

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Izzy Forsyth: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Sumayah Sugapong: 14.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Parker Montgomery: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Denali Pinto: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

  • Dani Bartsch: 7.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Carmen Gfeller: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • MJ Bruno: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Macey Huard: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

