Thursday's contest at Jenny Craig Pavilion has the Montana Grizzlies (5-3) taking on the UCSD Tritons (4-6) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win, heavily favoring Montana.

Their last time out, the Tritons won on Wednesday 62-56 over Boise State.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Tritons claimed a 62-56 win against Boise State. The Grizzlies came out on top in their most recent matchup 72-52 against San Diego on Wednesday. Sumayah Sugapong totaled 22 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Tritons. In the Grizzlies' win, Mack Konig led the team with 21 points (adding two rebounds and four assists).

UCSD vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSD vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 74, UCSD 59

Top 25 Predictions

UCSD Schedule Analysis

The Tritons captured their signature win of the season on November 28, when they took down the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank No. 138 in our computer rankings, 77-71.

The Tritons have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

UCSD 2023-24 Best Wins

77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 138) on November 28

62-56 over Boise State (No. 145) on December 20

Montana Schedule Analysis

The Grizzlies defeated the No. 115-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Grand Canyon Antelopes, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Montana has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Tritons are 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Montana 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 115) on November 20

67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 117) on December 16

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 159) on December 6

72-52 on the road over San Diego (No. 182) on December 20

UCSD Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 11.3 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

11.3 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Sugapong: 14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Katie Springs: 2.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%

2.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG% Parker Montgomery: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Denali Pinto: 10.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

Montana Leaders

Dani Bartsch: 6.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Carmen Gfeller: 12.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 12.3 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

12.3 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Gina Marxen: 10.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)

10.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37) Konig: 10.0 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons are outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game with a +30 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (195th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per outing (151st in college basketball).

Offensively, the Tritons have performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 73.8 points per game, compared to 56.3 per game in away games.

Defensively, UCSD has played better at home this season, allowing 57.2 points per game, compared to 71.0 away from home.

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (81st in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

