Oddsmakers have set player props for Karl-Anthony Towns and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 21.5 points prop bet set for Towns on Thursday is 0.7 fewer points than his season scoring average (22.2).

He has collected 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (9.5).

Towns' season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Towns has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Anthony Edwards on Thursday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.

Edwards' assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Thursday's prop bet (4.5).

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.