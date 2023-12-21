How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 21
Today's Super Lig slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Konyaspor and Samsunspor.
You can find information on how to watch today's Super Lig action right here.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Samsunspor vs Konyaspor
Konyaspor travels to take on Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Samsunspor (-105)
- Underdog: Konyaspor (+295)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Pendikspor
Pendikspor is on the road to play Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (-110)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Besiktas vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor travels to play Besiktas at Tupras Stadium.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Besiktas (-200)
- Underdog: Alanyaspor (+500)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Hatayspor Antakya
Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to take on MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+105)
- Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+265)
- Draw: (+240)
