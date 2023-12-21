The Sacramento State Hornets (1-7) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs score an average of 59.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Hornets give up.
  • Cal Poly has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • The Hornets put up 50.5 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 67.6 the Mustangs give up.
  • The Hornets are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (39.8%).

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Natalia Ackerman: 10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%
  • Ania McNicholas: 7.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Annika Shah: 12.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)
  • Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Cal Poly Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Santa Clara L 70-65 The Nest
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge W 58-48 The Nest
12/16/2023 @ Fresno State L 68-47 Save Mart Center
12/21/2023 Cal Poly - The Nest
12/28/2023 Idaho - The Nest
12/30/2023 Eastern Washington - The Nest

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ USC L 85-44 Galen Center
12/9/2023 Fresno State W 84-59 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Montana L 67-65 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/28/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
12/30/2023 UC Davis - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.