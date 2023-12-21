The Sacramento State Hornets (1-7) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs score an average of 59.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Hornets give up.

Cal Poly has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

The Hornets put up 50.5 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 67.6 the Mustangs give up.

The Hornets are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (39.8%).

Sacramento State Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG% Ania McNicholas: 7.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Annika Shah: 12.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

5.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Cal Poly Leaders

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Santa Clara L 70-65 The Nest 12/2/2023 CSU Northridge W 58-48 The Nest 12/16/2023 @ Fresno State L 68-47 Save Mart Center 12/21/2023 Cal Poly - The Nest 12/28/2023 Idaho - The Nest 12/30/2023 Eastern Washington - The Nest

Cal Poly Schedule