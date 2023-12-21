How to Watch the Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-7) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs score an average of 59.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Hornets give up.
- Cal Poly has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
- The Hornets put up 50.5 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 67.6 the Mustangs give up.
- The Hornets are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (39.8%).
Sacramento State Leaders
- Natalia Ackerman: 10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%
- Ania McNicholas: 7.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Annika Shah: 12.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)
- Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
Cal Poly Leaders
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 70-65
|The Nest
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 58-48
|The Nest
|12/16/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 68-47
|Save Mart Center
|12/21/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|The Nest
|12/28/2023
|Idaho
|-
|The Nest
|12/30/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|The Nest
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ USC
|L 85-44
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|Fresno State
|W 84-59
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Montana
|L 67-65
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/30/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
