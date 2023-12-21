Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-6) meet the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seilala Lautaimi: 4.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
