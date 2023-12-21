The Sacramento State Hornets (1-6) meet the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Sacramento State Players to Watch

  • Summah Hanson: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Benthe Versteeg: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Irune Orio: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Seilala Lautaimi: 4.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

