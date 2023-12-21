Thursday's game between the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) and Sacramento State Hornets (1-7) squaring off at The Nest has a projected final score of 69-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Poly, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Hornets dropped their last outing 68-47 against Fresno State on Saturday.

The Hornets are coming off of a 68-47 loss to Fresno State in their last game on Saturday. The Mustangs enter this matchup after a 67-65 loss to Montana on Saturday. In the losing effort, Summah Hanson paced the Hornets with 15 points. Annika Shah scored 24 points in the Mustangs' loss, leading the team.

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 69, Sacramento State 53

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hornets took down the CSU Northridge Matadors 58-48 on December 2.

The Hornets have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

Against the Idaho Vandals on November 8, the Mustangs registered their best win of the season, a 65-55 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mustangs are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 173) on November 8

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 232) on December 9

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 322) on November 21

Sacramento State Leaders

Hanson: 15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Benthe Versteeg: 7.0 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

7.0 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG% Solape Amusan: 6.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

6.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Irune Orio: 6.8 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

6.8 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Seilala Lautaimi: 4.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Cal Poly Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG% Ania McNicholas: 7.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Shah: 12.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

5.6 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets average 50.5 points per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (245th in college basketball). They have a -135 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 16.9 points per game.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs' -73 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.4 points per game (282nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per contest (250th in college basketball).

