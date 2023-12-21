Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Gobert, in his previous game (December 20 loss against the 76ers), put up eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Below, we break down Gobert's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 12.8 Rebounds 11.5 12.0 13.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 25.6 27.3 PR -- 24.4 26.1



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Lakers

Gobert has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 9.0% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.9 points per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 45 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 26.6 per contest.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 31 14 11 1 0 0 2 3/3/2023 27 22 14 3 0 2 1 10/28/2022 37 22 21 2 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.