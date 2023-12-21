One of the top running backs in football will be featured when Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Check out the player props for the best performers in this game between the Rams and the Saints.

Sign up to bet on the Rams-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +370

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +650

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 24.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 73.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 66.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 242.5 (-113) - - Kyren Williams - 89.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taysom Hill - 18.5 (-106) 6.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 52.5 (-113) 29.5 (-113) Derek Carr 227.5 (-113) - - Juwan Johnson - - 19.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 60.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 34.5 (-113) A.T. Perry - - 13.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.