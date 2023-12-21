The Los Angeles Rams will face the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Rams will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Rams are compiling 23.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, giving up 22.1 points per contest. In terms of points scored the Saints rank 12th in the NFL (22.1 points per game), and they are sixth on defense (19.1 points allowed per game).

Rams vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-4) Under (44.5) Rams 25, Saints 18

Rams Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Los Angeles has put together a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

So far this season, six of Los Angeles' 14 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 44.5, 0.2 points fewer than the average total in Rams games thus far this season.

Saints Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Saints.

New Orleans has put together a 4-9-1 record against the spread this year.

The Saints have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this year, four of New Orleans' 14 games with a set number have hit the over.

Saints games average 41.3 total points, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23.4 22.1 23.0 20.1 23.7 24.1 New Orleans 22.1 19.1 21.9 19.1 22.3 19.0

