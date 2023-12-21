The Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 155.5.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -2.5 155.5

Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Northern Iowa's games this season have had an average of 152.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Northern Iowa has been favored five times and won three of those games.

This season, the Panthers have won three of their five games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Iowa has a 58.3% chance to win.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 6 60% 77.9 160.1 74.7 150.9 145.6 Northern Illinois 6 85.7% 82.2 160.1 76.2 150.9 152.4

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers score 77.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.

When Northern Iowa totals more than 76.2 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 4-6-0 3-2 7-3-0 Northern Illinois 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits

Northern Iowa Northern Illinois 4-1 Home Record 3-1 0-4 Away Record 2-3 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 0-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.3 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

