Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) will play the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bowen Born: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 18.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 12.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|47th
|82.4
|Points Scored
|75.7
|156th
|336th
|80.0
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|273rd
|127th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|31.6
|249th
|156th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|302nd
|171st
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.6
|88th
|239th
|12.5
|Assists
|14.6
|114th
|151st
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.3
|68th
