The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-3.5) 155.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-3.5) 155.5 -162 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Panthers games have hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

Northern Illinois has covered five times in seven games with a spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Huskies' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

