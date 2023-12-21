How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Bradley (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Illinois State (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Northern Iowa has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 253rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 100th.
- The Panthers average 77.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.
- Northern Iowa is 3-3 when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Northern Iowa is scoring 4.6 more points per game (82.4) than it is away from home (77.8).
- At home, the Panthers are allowing 13 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (83).
- In home games, Northern Iowa is draining three more three-pointers per game (11) than when playing on the road (8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (34%).
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 74-55
|McLeod Center
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/7/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
