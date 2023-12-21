Should you bet on Marcus Foligno to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In three of 30 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:15 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

