How to Watch the Long Beach State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The USC Trojans (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Long Beach State Beach (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans' 81.1 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 75.4 the Beach give up.
- USC is 6-0 when it scores more than 75.4 points.
- Long Beach State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Beach put up 20.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Trojans allow (54.4).
- Long Beach State has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 54.4 points.
- USC is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Beach are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Trojans allow to opponents (35.6%).
- The Trojans' 49.5 shooting percentage from the field is 10.3 higher than the Beach have conceded.
Long Beach State Leaders
- Savannah Tucker: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Sydney Woodley: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.1 FG%
- Cheyenne Givens: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Patricia Chung: 8.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
USC Leaders
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Colorado State
|W 77-76
|Walter Pyramid
|12/16/2023
|Pacific
|L 90-86
|Walter Pyramid
|12/19/2023
|San Francisco
|W 81-79
|Walter Pyramid
|12/21/2023
|USC
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|W 89-58
|Galen Center
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 85-53
|Galen Center
|12/18/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 93-44
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Galen Center
