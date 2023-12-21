The USC Trojans (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Long Beach State Beach (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans' 81.1 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 75.4 the Beach give up.
  • USC is 6-0 when it scores more than 75.4 points.
  • Long Beach State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The Beach put up 20.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Trojans allow (54.4).
  • Long Beach State has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 54.4 points.
  • USC is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Beach are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Trojans allow to opponents (35.6%).
  • The Trojans' 49.5 shooting percentage from the field is 10.3 higher than the Beach have conceded.

Long Beach State Leaders

  • Savannah Tucker: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
  • Sydney Woodley: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.1 FG%
  • Cheyenne Givens: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
  • Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Patricia Chung: 8.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

USC Leaders

Long Beach State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Colorado State W 77-76 Walter Pyramid
12/16/2023 Pacific L 90-86 Walter Pyramid
12/19/2023 San Francisco W 81-79 Walter Pyramid
12/21/2023 USC - Walter Pyramid
12/28/2023 CSU Fullerton - Walter Pyramid
12/30/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 San Diego W 89-58 Galen Center
12/10/2023 UC Riverside W 85-53 Galen Center
12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton W 93-44 Galen Center
12/21/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/30/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
1/5/2024 Oregon State - Galen Center

