The Long Beach State Beach (3-3) play the USC Trojans (7-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Long Beach State vs. USC Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Savannah Tucker: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Woodley: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Abby Shoff: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Patricia Chung: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Rayah Marshall: 14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Padilla: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

