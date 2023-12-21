Long Beach State vs. USC December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Long Beach State Beach (3-3) play the USC Trojans (7-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Long Beach State vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Savannah Tucker: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Woodley: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abby Shoff: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rayah Marshall: 14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- McKenzie Forbes: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Padilla: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
