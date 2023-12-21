Thursday's contest features the No. 6 USC Trojans (9-0) and the Long Beach State Beach (5-4) facing off at Walter Pyramid in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-62 victory for heavily favored USC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

Last time out, the Beach won on Tuesday 81-79 against San Francisco.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Beach earned an 81-79 victory against San Francisco. In their most recent outing on Monday, the Trojans earned a 93-44 win against CSU Fullerton. Savannah Tucker put up 17 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Beach. JuJu Watkins recorded 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans.

Long Beach State vs. USC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 81, Long Beach State 62

Top 25 Predictions

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

The Beach picked up their signature win of the season on December 15 by registering a 77-76 victory over the Colorado State Rams, the No. 72-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Long Beach State has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 72) on December 15

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 206) on November 12

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 216) on December 19

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on November 27

USC Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Trojans beat the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes, 83-74, on November 6.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Trojans are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, USC is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

USC 2023-24 Best Wins

83-74 over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 6

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 31) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 34) on November 22

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 71) on November 10

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 118) on November 28

Long Beach State Leaders

Tucker: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Sydney Woodley: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.1 FG%

10.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.1 FG% Cheyenne Givens: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Patricia Chung: 8.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

USC Leaders

Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)

26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49) Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 10.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

10.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Kayla Padilla: 6.8 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

6.8 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Taylor Bigby: 7.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.5 3PT% (16-for-33)

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 74.6 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allowing 75.4 (333rd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Beach have fared better in home games this year, posting 81.0 points per game, compared to 66.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Long Beach State is allowing 72.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 78.8.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.1 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allow 54.4 per contest (34th in college basketball).

