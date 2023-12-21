How to Watch the La Salle vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two sputtering teams hit the court when the La Salle Explorers (3-7) host the Villanova Wildcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Explorers will look to stop a five-game losing run against the Wildcats, losers of three straight.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
La Salle Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up 9.4 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Explorers allow (75.6).
- La Salle has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Explorers put up just 2.8 more points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats give up (60.5).
- La Salle has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.
- Villanova is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
- This year the Explorers are shooting 36.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Wildcats give up.
La Salle Leaders
- Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Molly Masciantonio: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Nicole Melious: 11.2 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
- Gabby Turco: 7.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)
Villanova Leaders
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 98-67
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Lehigh
|L 106-60
|Stabler Arena
|12/17/2023
|Temple
|L 85-61
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/21/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/2/2024
|Davidson
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 73-67
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/11/2023
|Princeton
|L 61-58
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 51-46
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/30/2023
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
