Two sputtering teams hit the court when the La Salle Explorers (3-7) host the Villanova Wildcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Explorers will look to stop a five-game losing run against the Wildcats, losers of three straight.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

La Salle Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 9.4 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Explorers allow (75.6).

La Salle has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.

The Explorers put up just 2.8 more points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats give up (60.5).

La Salle has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.

Villanova is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

This year the Explorers are shooting 36.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Wildcats give up.

La Salle Leaders

Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Molly Masciantonio: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Nicole Melious: 11.2 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

11.2 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Gabby Turco: 7.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Villanova Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 @ Rutgers L 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/7/2023 @ Lehigh L 106-60 Stabler Arena 12/17/2023 Temple L 85-61 Tom Gola Arena 12/21/2023 Villanova - Tom Gola Arena 12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena 1/2/2024 Davidson - Tom Gola Arena

Villanova Schedule