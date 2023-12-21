The La Salle Explorers (3-5) will face the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

La Salle vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

La Salle Players to Watch

Makayla Miller: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Molly Masciantonio: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Melious: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Gabby Turco: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

