Thursday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (6-5) against the La Salle Explorers (3-7) at Tom Gola Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Villanova, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Explorers suffered an 85-61 loss to Temple. The Wildcats lost their most recent outing 51-46 against St. John's (NY) on Saturday. Molly Masciantonio's team-leading 12 points paced the Explorers in the losing effort. Bella Runyan scored 16 points in the Wildcats' loss, leading the team.

La Salle vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

La Salle vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 76, La Salle 57

Top 25 Predictions

La Salle Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Explorers took down the Coppin State Eagles on the road on November 6 by a score of 73-68.

The Explorers have the second-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (seven).

La Salle 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Coppin State (No. 293) on November 6

62-53 at home over American (No. 303) on November 11

72-44 on the road over Rider (No. 332) on November 21

Villanova Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the Richmond Spiders (No. 55-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 67-57 win on November 30 -- their best win of the season.

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Villanova has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 13th-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Based on the RPI, the Explorers have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Villanova 2023-24 Best Wins

67-57 at home over Richmond (No. 55) on November 30

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 107) on November 10

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 112) on November 19

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 163) on November 21

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 177) on November 26

La Salle Leaders

Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Masciantonio: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Nicole Melious: 11.2 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

11.2 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Gabby Turco: 7.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Villanova Leaders

Lucy Olsen: 23.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

23.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61) Christina Dalce: 10.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 42.6 FG%

10.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 42.6 FG% Runyan: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maddie Burke: 6.5 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

6.5 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54) Maddie Webber: 8.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers' -123 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.3 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 75.6 per contest (336th in college basketball).

Offensively the Explorers have been worse when playing at home this season, averaging 61.0 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, La Salle is surrendering 72.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 77.7.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.2 points per game (186th in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per outing (108th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Wildcats are averaging 5.5 more points per game at home (69.2) than away (63.7).

In 2023-24 Villanova is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (61.8).

