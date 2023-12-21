Jaden McDaniels and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-113 loss to the 76ers, McDaniels tallied 21 points.

In this piece we'll break down McDaniels' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.3 10.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 1.9 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 13.8 12.8 PR -- 12.7 12 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.7



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, McDaniels has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.6% of his team's total makes.

McDaniels is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McDaniels' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 113.9 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Lakers concede 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 17th in the league, conceding 26.6 per contest.

The Lakers concede 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 37 15 5 2 3 1 1 3/3/2023 33 9 4 2 1 1 0 10/28/2022 29 6 1 2 2 4 0

