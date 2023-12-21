Two streaking squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ramblers, winners of four in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers score only 0.6 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (65.3).

Loyola Chicago is 4-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Iowa has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.

The Hawkeyes score 89.9 points per game, 26.7 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers give up.

Iowa has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 89.9 points.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Ramblers concede.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141)

30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141) Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 70.3 FG%

