Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) are heavy underdogs (+30.5) as they try to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-30.5
|138.5
Iowa State Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa State's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points seven times.
- Iowa State's outings this year have an average point total of 146.0, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cyclones' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.
- Iowa State's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Eastern Illinois' .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|7
|63.6%
|86.9
|159.7
|59.1
|122.6
|136.6
|Eastern Illinois
|3
|37.5%
|72.8
|159.7
|63.5
|122.6
|138.1
Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends
- The 86.9 points per game the Cyclones average are 23.4 more points than the Panthers give up (63.5).
- Iowa State has an 8-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 63.5 points.
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|8-3-0
|2-0
|8-3-0
|Eastern Illinois
|4-4-0
|1-0
|4-4-0
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Eastern Illinois
|13-3
|Home Record
|6-9
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-12
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.7
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
