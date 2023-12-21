The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) are heavy underdogs (+30.5) as they try to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -30.5 138.5

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points seven times.

Iowa State's outings this year have an average point total of 146.0, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cyclones' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Iowa State's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Eastern Illinois' .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 7 63.6% 86.9 159.7 59.1 122.6 136.6 Eastern Illinois 3 37.5% 72.8 159.7 63.5 122.6 138.1

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The 86.9 points per game the Cyclones average are 23.4 more points than the Panthers give up (63.5).

Iowa State has an 8-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 8-3-0 2-0 8-3-0 Eastern Illinois 4-4-0 1-0 4-4-0

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Eastern Illinois 13-3 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 3-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.