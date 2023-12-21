How to Watch Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- TCU vs Old Dominion (5:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Florida A&M vs UCF (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Texas State vs Houston (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Iowa State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 142nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 119th.
- The Cyclones average 23.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Panthers allow (63.5).
- Iowa State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State put up 72 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.2).
- In terms of three-pointers, Iowa State fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|W 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
