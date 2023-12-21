The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Iowa State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 142nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 119th.

The Cyclones average 23.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Panthers allow (63.5).

Iowa State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State put up 72 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.2).

In terms of three-pointers, Iowa State fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule