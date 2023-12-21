Thursday's contest between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 87-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 104-75 victory against Cleveland State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 87, Loyola Chicago 55

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes picked up their best win of the season on November 26, when they took down the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-70.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Iowa has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Hawkeyes are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 26

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 9

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 61) on December 6

100-62 over FGCU (No. 71) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 73) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141)

30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141) Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 70.3 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game (scoring 89.9 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 215th in college basketball) and have a +295 scoring differential overall.

