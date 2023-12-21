Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guthrie County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Guthrie County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Guthrie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
