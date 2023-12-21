The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-3) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (2-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

Delaware State vs. Delaware Game Information

Delaware State Players to Watch

  • Denijsha Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Savannah Brooks: 11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Deyonce Thompson: 9.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Naomi Zulueta: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • McKenzie Stewart: 1.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Tara Cousins: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Klarke Sconiers: 13.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chloe Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sydney Boone: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darrionna Howard: 5.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

