Thursday's game between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-6) and Delaware State Hornets (2-8) matching up at Memorial Hall Gym has a projected final score of 76-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Delaware, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Hornets head into this matchup following a 99-37 loss to Baylor on Thursday.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Hornets suffered a 99-37 loss to Baylor. The Fightin' Blue Hens are coming off of a 72-65 loss to Temple in their most recent game on Thursday. Tyshonne Tollie put up 10 points, one rebound and one assist for the Hornets. Sydney Boone recorded 16 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Delaware State vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Delaware State vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 76, Delaware State 60

Top 25 Predictions

Delaware State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets defeated the Long Island Sharks in an 84-59 win on December 4. It was their best win of the season.

The Hornets have four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Delaware Schedule Analysis

The Fightin' Blue Hens' best win this season came in a 73-66 victory over the Vermont Catamounts on November 26.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Delaware is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Hornets have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 63rd-most in the country.

Delaware 2023-24 Best Wins

73-66 over Vermont (No. 149) on November 26

74-57 on the road over Duquesne (No. 157) on December 3

68-58 on the road over American (No. 303) on November 29

81-55 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on November 9

Delaware State Leaders

Denijsha Wilson: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Savannah Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

8.1 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%

1.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG% Naomi Zulueta: 3.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%

Delaware Leaders

Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73)

15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73) Chloe Wilson: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Boone: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Ande'a Cherisier: 6.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets have been outscored by 28.3 points per game (scoring 53.4 points per game to rank 334th in college basketball while allowing 81.7 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball) and have a -283 scoring differential overall.

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens score 68.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and give up 67.8 (254th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.

