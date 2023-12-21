When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dakota Mermis score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

Mermis has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Mermis has no points on the power play.

Mermis averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

