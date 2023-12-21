The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7) welcome in the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-6) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Northridge vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 63.5 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 75.4 the Matadors give up to opponents.

The Matadors put up 55.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 63.7 the Lions give up.

CSU Northridge has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Loyola Marymount has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.6 points.

This year the Matadors are shooting 33.8% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions' 39.6 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Matadors have conceded.

CSU Northridge Leaders

Amaya Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG% Alexis Mark: 11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Nicole Rodriguez: 9.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

Loyola Marymount Leaders

CSU Northridge Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2023 @ UCLA L 111-48 Pauley Pavilion 12/10/2023 San Diego L 85-61 Matadome 12/18/2023 San Jose State L 70-53 Matadome 12/21/2023 Loyola Marymount - Matadome 12/28/2023 Cal Poly - Matadome 12/30/2023 Long Beach State - Matadome

Loyola Marymount Schedule