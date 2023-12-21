CSU Northridge vs. Loyola Marymount December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) meet the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
CSU Northridge vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amiyah Ferguson: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Laney Amundsen: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Amaya Oliver: 11.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Alexis Mark: 12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nicole Rodriguez: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cynthia Ezeja: 7.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
