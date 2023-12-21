Thursday's contest features the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-6) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7) facing off at Matadome in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 win for heavily favored Loyola Marymount according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

Last time out, the Matadors lost 70-53 to San Jose State on Monday.

The Matadors fell in their most recent game 70-53 against San Jose State on Monday. The Lions won their most recent game 64-57 against UCSB on Sunday. Kaitlyn Elsholz's team-leading 17 points paced the Matadors in the loss. Sydney Gandy scored a team-best 16 points for the Lions in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Northridge vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Northridge vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 72, CSU Northridge 61

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

The Matadors' signature win this season came in an 81-72 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks on November 9.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Matadors are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

CSU Northridge has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Marymount Schedule Analysis

The Lions captured their best win of the season on December 17, when they took down the UCSB Gauchos, who rank No. 172 in our computer rankings, 64-57.

Loyola Marymount has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Loyola Marymount 2023-24 Best Wins

64-57 on the road over UCSB (No. 172) on December 17

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 261) on November 30

CSU Northridge Leaders

Elsholz: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Kayanna Spriggs: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG% Amiyah Ferguson: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Talo Li-Uperesa: 6.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Laney Amundsen: 6.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.9 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (11-for-58)

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Amaya Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG% Alexis Mark: 11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Nicole Rodriguez: 9.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors are being outscored by 19.8 points per game with a -179 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.6 points per game (320th in college basketball) and give up 75.4 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

The Matadors post 66.8 points per game in home games, compared to 41.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 25.3 points per contest.

In home games, CSU Northridge is giving up 10.0 fewer points per game (71.0) than on the road (81.0).

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 63.5 points per game (234th in college basketball) and conceding 63.7 (175th in college basketball).

The Lions are scoring more points at home (65.2 per game) than on the road (61.0).

In 2023-24 Loyola Marymount is giving up 11.8 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than on the road (70.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.