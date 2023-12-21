The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) take on the Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 70.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 65.7 the Titans give up to opponents.

Santa Clara has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

CSU Fullerton's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Titans average 59.4 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 53.2 the Broncos allow.

When CSU Fullerton puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 4-3.

When Santa Clara allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 9-0.

This year the Titans are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Broncos give up.

The Broncos make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Tess Heal: 16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Marya Hudgins: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Olivia Pollerd: 13.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (31-for-77)

13.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (31-for-77) Ashley Hiraki: 4.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 26.7 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

4.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 26.7 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Lara Edmanson: 7.2 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Santa Clara Leaders

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Fresno State W 77-68 Save Mart Center 12/16/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 73-68 CBU Events Center 12/18/2023 @ USC L 93-44 Galen Center 12/21/2023 Santa Clara - Titan Gym 12/28/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid 12/30/2023 Hawaii - Titan Gym

Santa Clara Schedule