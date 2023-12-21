The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) take on the Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos' 70.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 65.7 the Titans give up to opponents.
  • Santa Clara has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
  • CSU Fullerton's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Titans average 59.4 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 53.2 the Broncos allow.
  • When CSU Fullerton puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 4-3.
  • When Santa Clara allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 9-0.
  • This year the Titans are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Broncos give up.
  • The Broncos make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.

CSU Fullerton Leaders

  • Tess Heal: 16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Marya Hudgins: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
  • Olivia Pollerd: 13.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (31-for-77)
  • Ashley Hiraki: 4.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 26.7 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)
  • Lara Edmanson: 7.2 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Santa Clara Leaders

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Fresno State W 77-68 Save Mart Center
12/16/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 73-68 CBU Events Center
12/18/2023 @ USC L 93-44 Galen Center
12/21/2023 Santa Clara - Titan Gym
12/28/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/30/2023 Hawaii - Titan Gym

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Menlo W 80-39 Leavey Center
12/15/2023 @ Oregon State L 80-52 Gill Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ UC Riverside W 76-46 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
12/30/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Pacific - Leavey Center

