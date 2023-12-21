How to Watch the CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) take on the Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos' 70.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 65.7 the Titans give up to opponents.
- Santa Clara has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
- CSU Fullerton's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Titans average 59.4 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 53.2 the Broncos allow.
- When CSU Fullerton puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 4-3.
- When Santa Clara allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 9-0.
- This year the Titans are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Broncos give up.
- The Broncos make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.
CSU Fullerton Leaders
- Tess Heal: 16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Marya Hudgins: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Olivia Pollerd: 13.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (31-for-77)
- Ashley Hiraki: 4.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 26.7 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)
- Lara Edmanson: 7.2 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Santa Clara Leaders
CSU Fullerton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 77-68
|Save Mart Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 73-68
|CBU Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ USC
|L 93-44
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/28/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Titan Gym
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Menlo
|W 80-39
|Leavey Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 80-52
|Gill Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|W 76-46
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/30/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Leavey Center
