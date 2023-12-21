The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) will play the Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Hope Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Tess Heal: 17.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Pollerd: 13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marya Hudgins: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashley Hiraki: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Shaffer: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.