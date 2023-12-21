CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) will play the Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hope Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Tess Heal: 17.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Pollerd: 13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marya Hudgins: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashley Hiraki: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Shaffer: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
