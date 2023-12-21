Thursday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) and CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) matching up at Titan Gym has a projected final score of 66-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Titans lost 93-44 to USC on Monday.

The Titans dropped their last game 93-44 against USC on Monday. In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Broncos earned a 76-46 win over UC Riverside. Kathryn Neff's team-high 14 points paced the Titans in the losing effort. In the Broncos' win, Olivia Pollerd led the way with 22 points (adding two rebounds and one assist).

CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

CSU Fullerton vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 66, CSU Fullerton 57

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Titans claimed their signature win of the season, a 71-64 victory over the San Jose State Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in our computer rankings.

The Titans have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 195) on November 29

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 216) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 232) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 331) on November 12

Santa Clara Schedule Analysis

The Broncos' best win this season came in an 89-50 victory on November 18 against the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.

Santa Clara has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Santa Clara 2023-24 Best Wins

89-50 on the road over Oregon (No. 95) on November 18

62-52 over Boise State (No. 128) on November 24

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 11

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on November 21

55-47 on the road over San Jose State (No. 195) on November 6

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Gabi Vidmar: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Ashlee Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 43.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 43.2 FG% Hope Hassmann: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Demonnie Lagway: 6.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

6.4 PTS, 33.3 FG% Aixchel Hernandez: 4.1 PTS, 53.1 FG%

Santa Clara Leaders

Tess Heal: 16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Marya Hudgins: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Pollerd: 13.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (31-for-77)

13.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (31-for-77) Ashley Hiraki: 4.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 26.7 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

4.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 26.7 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Lara Edmanson: 7.2 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (282nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (221st in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per contest (20th in college basketball).

At home the Broncos are putting up 80.2 points per game, 13.9 more than they are averaging on the road (66.3).

In 2023-24 Santa Clara is allowing 15.8 fewer points per game at home (44.0) than on the road (59.8).

