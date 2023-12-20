How to Watch the Utah Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-3) hope to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Burns Arena.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Utah Tech vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up 9.3 more points per game (76.6) than the Trailblazers allow their opponents to score (67.3).
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Oklahoma State is 5-2.
- Utah Tech's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Trailblazers put up 79.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Cowgirls give up.
- Utah Tech is 6-4 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
- When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 6-1.
- The Trailblazers are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (41.8%).
- The Cowgirls make 47.1% of their shots from the field, just 11.9% more than the Trailblazers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Utah Tech Leaders
- Breaunna Gillen: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Macie Warren: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (26-for-54)
- Maddie Warren: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)
- Maggie McCord: 11.6 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (28-for-63)
- Calyn Dallas: 8.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
Oklahoma State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Weber State
|L 77-67
|Burns Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 110-35
|Burns Arena
|12/19/2023
|Oregon
|W 92-86
|Burns Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|Burns Arena
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-62
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/9/2023
|Texas State
|W 67-52
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/17/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 76-58
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/21/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/30/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.