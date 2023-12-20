The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-3) hope to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Burns Arena.

Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Tech vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls put up 9.3 more points per game (76.6) than the Trailblazers allow their opponents to score (67.3).
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Oklahoma State is 5-2.
  • Utah Tech's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Trailblazers put up 79.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Cowgirls give up.
  • Utah Tech is 6-4 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
  • When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Trailblazers are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Cowgirls make 47.1% of their shots from the field, just 11.9% more than the Trailblazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Tech Leaders

  • Breaunna Gillen: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Macie Warren: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (26-for-54)
  • Maddie Warren: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)
  • Maggie McCord: 11.6 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (28-for-63)
  • Calyn Dallas: 8.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

Oklahoma State Leaders

Utah Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Weber State L 77-67 Burns Arena
12/16/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 110-35 Burns Arena
12/19/2023 Oregon W 92-86 Burns Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma State - Burns Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/4/2024 Seattle U - Burns Arena

Oklahoma State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wyoming W 78-62 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/9/2023 Texas State W 67-52 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/17/2023 Southern Illinois W 76-58 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/21/2023 Oregon - Burns Arena
12/30/2023 Iowa State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

