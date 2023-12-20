The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-3) hope to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Burns Arena.

Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Tech vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up 9.3 more points per game (76.6) than the Trailblazers allow their opponents to score (67.3).

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Oklahoma State is 5-2.

Utah Tech's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.

The Trailblazers put up 79.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Cowgirls give up.

Utah Tech is 6-4 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 6-1.

The Trailblazers are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Cowgirls make 47.1% of their shots from the field, just 11.9% more than the Trailblazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Tech Leaders

Breaunna Gillen: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Macie Warren: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (26-for-54)

15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (26-for-54) Maddie Warren: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)

16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74) Maggie McCord: 11.6 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (28-for-63)

11.6 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (28-for-63) Calyn Dallas: 8.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

Oklahoma State Leaders

Utah Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Weber State L 77-67 Burns Arena 12/16/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 110-35 Burns Arena 12/19/2023 Oregon W 92-86 Burns Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma State - Burns Arena 12/30/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center 1/4/2024 Seattle U - Burns Arena

Oklahoma State Schedule